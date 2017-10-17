Also known as the Blue Whale Challenge, the game is a social media phenomenon and consists of a series of tasks assigned by game administrators over a 50-day period.

It starts with cutting your wrists and goes up to the last and final challenge requiring players to commit suicide.

By the time you do a few challenges the game is able to hack into all your personal information and is able to threaten you to leak it if you don’t complete the challenges, for instance, threats against your family, threats to leak photos, etc.



It is my humble request to the government to kindly take some initiative and stop such games which can get into the hands of vulnerable people

NOREEN AZIM,

Turbat, October 8.

