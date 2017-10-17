Pakistan alone has the highest rate of breast cancer than any other Asian country as approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed every year out of which 40,000 die.

This is an alarming situation and demands more awareness among women.

The pink illumination of the Parliament house highlighting the breast cancer awareness was a very warm gesture.

The Parliament houses remained illuminated for three days from October 3rd to 6th.

News anchors were also seen wearing pink ribbons to show solidarity with all the women who suffer from breast cancer.

Detection of breast cancer at an early stage can increase the survival rate.

Women need to undergo medical examinations regularly in order to avoid the circumstances of this disease.

To our dismay Pakistan, despite having the highest rate of breast cancer, has failed to have a single breast cancer hospital.



HADIQA MAHBOOB,

Lahore, October 8.

