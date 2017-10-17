Recently knife attacks have become a major issue in Pakistan where women are being attacked by an unidentified person.

Recently five women were attacked by knife and were left in the worst of conditions.

The attacker is progressing day by day by taking precious lives.

Almost fourteen attacks occurred within nine days.

On Thursday another knife attack was reported in Lahore hence Karachi is not the only place where there is fear but it’s spread all over the country.



It is my humble request to the government to provide safety for women.



SHAHIDA KECK ABSOR,

Balochistan, October 13.

