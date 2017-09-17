From the way money is being spent on the electioneering campaign in NA 120, even a person with the most myopic eyesight would know that it is far more than the 1.

5 million limit allowed.

Can’t the Election Commission see this exceeded limit? If not, why not? And if yes, then what has it done to castigate those responsible for such a clear violation of the rules and law?

Or, are these rules just made to be flouted and watched being flouted so brazenly by the EC helplessly? Come on ECP show some spine, please.



COL.

RIAZ JAFRI (RETD),

Rawalpindi, September 10.

