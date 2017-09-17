11 September is the 69th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, (May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Amen).

He was the savior of tens of millions of Muslims of India.

At present in the world, atrocities are being inflicted upon subjugated minorities, especially Muslims.

Unity, Faith & discipline were the Quaid’s slogan for his followers and he lived his life by it.

For more than 30 years he worked for 14 to 15 hours daily.

His will power defeated all odds in his life and he sailed through the most troubled waters of the time with perseverance and patience.

His sagacity was proverbial among his rivals.

Quaid’s personality was charismatic and dynamic.

History only has a few examples of such great personalities.



Syed Sharifuddin Pirzada, a renowned lawyer of Pakistan wrote, “Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a combination of rare qualities.

He had the charisma of Churchill, dignity of De Gaulle, greatness of Gandhi, magnetism of Mandela and objectivity of Obama.



Edgar Snow, the well-known American author, noted: “Even if one only appraised Jinnah as a Barrister, it would be to acknowledge that he had won the most monumental Judgment in the history of the Bar.

He had realized in the romantic ideal of Pakistan a case that could be fought and won.

Sir Stafford Cripps spoke of him as “a most accomplished lawyer, outstanding amongst Indian Lawyers and a fine Constitutionalist”.



IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad, September 8.

