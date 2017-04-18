The recent news that Sindh C.

M.

has allocated 4 lac rupees for the C.

S.

Sindh and Rs.

3.

75 lac for I.

G.

per month to Sindh (both his personal friends) as reported in the electronic media.

This shows that Sindh CM considers public funds as his personal property, to be given ad naseum to his old buddies.

This is preposterous news that needs attention of all concerned ie Chairman of PPP Sindh, Mr Zardari, Pakistan is in a sorry state that a C.

M.

of a province does not bat an eye when dishing out money at his sweet will.

The courts ought to take notice of this high handedness with public funds.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, March 30.

