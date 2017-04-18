World Special Olympics is a sports organisation for children and adults with disabilities.

The organisation provides year round training and competitions to more than 5.

3 million athletes.

Athletes from all around the world participate in this competition.

This year 12 Pakistani athletes took part – eight of them participated in snowshoeing and the rest played cross country skiing.

Their endless efforts and hard work paid off and Pakistan secured 11 medals in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games.



These athletes have proved that the disability doesn’t define you.

Their strength is an inspiration for many.

They have shown that the real courage is to deal with the challenges with strength.

They have made the whole nation proud and they have proved that disability cannot dim their enthusiasm for living their lives to the fullest.



SAMAWIYA JAVED,

Karachi, April 2.

