Self-medication means to take medicines without a doctor’s prescription. When we feel a little pain, fever, headache, or any minor restlessness then we use medicines especially tablets or syrups commonly. However, there are certain reasons for self-medication, most of people who are living far away from the hospital, doctor or medical centre. They take self-medication or occasionally, the patients hesitate to pay the fees to doctor then they take self-medication. When they feel relief after taking self-medication, then they consult the doctors.

According to doctors, self-medication is very dangerous disease which cannot let you to survive.

Moreover, it becomes very difficult for them to diagnose the self-medication patients. When someone takes self-medication, usually takes more or less medicines than the recommended dosage. In certain cases they take drugs with toxic substances which is very harsh. Self-medication has harmful effects on health. Today there is a list of drugs which are not allowed to be offered to the patients without medical prescription.

Furthermore, self-medication is boosting rapidly. It is incumbent to inform the people about the harmful consequences of self-medication. Both doctors and government can play a very positive role in eradicating self-medication, and government should update the list of drugs which should not be given without any medical prescription which will help us to prevent self-medication.

MEHNAZ DILMURAD,

Turbat, August 3.