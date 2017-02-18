In a recent interview President Donald Trump was questioned about the visa requirements for countries that were not yet placed on the visa ban list, namely, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan.

President Trump responded by saying “You’re going to see — you’re going to see.

We’re going to have extreme vetting in all cases.

And I mean extreme.

”

One ought to respect the sovereign right of any country to apply ‘extreme vetting’ to its visa seekers.

On this count could I request the government of Pakistan to please clarify the following three issues that have been extensively reported in the media and are a cause of great concern to ordinary Pakistanis?

a.

Is it correct that the US embassy has a disproportionately high, 750-strong American contingent already present in Pakistan?

b.

Is it correct that the embassy is in the process of enhancing its strength by 350 armed marines? This matter has grave security implications.

It was not too long ago when Raymond Davis, an armed American Embassy staffer, went berserk killing innocent Pakistanis.



c.

Now that Trump has announced “extreme vetting” of all visa applicants from Pakistan, will our government return the favour by carrying out equally “extreme vetting” of all additional embassy staff that arrives in Pakistan?

NAEEM SADIQ,

Lahore, January 27.

