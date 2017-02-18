Opposition leaders belonging to various political parties have been and are continuing to criticise the Punjab government every now then for allocating much more than the lion’s share to Lahore in the provincial budget and more or less ignoring the other 35 districts of the province, or at best giving peanuts like funds for development.



No doubt Lahore is the provincial capital, has the largest population than any other district and is also the seat of the provincial legislature, but still the rulers cannot justify giving all the preference to Lahore and ignoring other districts.



Only the other day, as per reports in the newspapers, PML-Q leader and former Provincial Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, while addressing a workers’ convention in Rawalpindi in connection with reorganisation of the party, has pointedly quoted the figures of Lahore getting as much as Rs300 billion out of a provincial budget of Rs660 billion for the current financial year.

How much other 35 districts are getting out of the remaining Rs360 billion, is anyone’s guess.

His statement has neither been contradicted or clarified so far and in all fairness, a former provincial chief minister is least expected to publicly quote such facts and figures, which are indeed of great concern for the people at large, without prior authentication.



Everyone wants development as well as basic fundamental facilities in their districts but nobody, except the rulers themselves, has ever demanded Lahore, which is the present rulers’ city, to be turned into Paris, leaving behind destruction and demolishing important historical buildings in its wake.



USAMA BIN ASIM,

Rawalpindi, January 26.

