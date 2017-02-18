The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan banned the sale of substandard cooking oil and ghee at the Utility Stores Corporation until the quality report comes in hearing of the suo motu case.

This is a good decision taken by the apex court to protect the lives of people.

Numerous companies have been producing low quality, contaminated and tainted cooking oil and ghee in our country.

Adulterated cooking oil and ghee is being sold at large in shops.

It is being used frequently in hotels and food stalls in deep frying on roadsides.

The sale and use of impure oil in general is very alarming and harmful as it does not promote good health and nutrition.

The consumption of contaminated oil increases one’s risk of coronary heart disease by raising levels of cholesterol.

A wide variety of local and imported cooking oil is available in market.

The people must match the oil’s heat tolerance with the cooking method at the time of choosing cooking oil.

This is because heating oil changes its characteristics.

Oils that are healthy at room temperature can become unhealthy when heated above certain temperatures.

The Punjab Food Authority is very active nowadays by taking actions against offenders.

Earlier, it was their obligation to control the production and sale of substandard oil and ghee in the province.

Due to negligence and meagre performance of the Punjab Food Authority regarding control of manufacturing and distribution adulterated food, the Supreme Court has taken a strong and concrete step.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, January 27.

