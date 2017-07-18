I rented my car to my friend, Aziz Gill.

He transferred RS 15,000 into my ‘Easy Paisa Telenor Mobile Account’.

I received a call after the transaction from the Telenor helpline where the operator told me about ‘a health project’.

I told him I was not interested.

Later on, I went to an easy paisa shop to withdraw the money, where I found out that RS 950 were charged from my account.

I contacted the Telenor helpline.

I find out that the money taken was charged under their health insurance scheme.

I had previously told them I was no interested and had not given any permission to do this.

They checked the call record and told me the money would be returned within 3 hours.



This kind of behaviour was not acceptable as I had not given my permission.

Who knows what happens next? Hence I appeal to the concerned authorities to take immediate action against such companies.



MANAZIR HAYAT RANJHA,

Lahore, June 24.

