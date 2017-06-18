Suicide bombing has become the norm in our days with disastrous losses of human lives and property but so far no preventive measures have been devised to prevent such attacks.

While the world has progressed to make nuclear bombs and anti-missile shields by research carried out in USA and Israel have bulletproof vests and vehicles but so far no efforts have been made to thwart the deadly effects of suicide bombers in modern days by developing means of prevention.

Maybe USA with Israel could pool their money and brain power to produce Jammers to pre-empt the suicide bomber from exploding their lethal weapons in time.

This is left for further thoughts on the issue.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, June 2.

