The common people of Pakistan are facing increase in inflation in almost all essential consumer goods and services.

Similarly, petroleum prices have increased gradually in the months of January and February.

The poor and middle class would suffer more and bear the negative impact of this rising inflation.



The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported house rent had the highest weighted contribution of 33.

79% in the top 15 items included in inflation.

The health and education are most neglected sectors of country in the present regime.

Rapid increase in the prices of medicines and school fees are another shock to the down-trodden masses.

The working class became virtually deprived from basic necessities and natural resources, notable the food, water and electricity.

Indeed, the inflation rate of prices of goods and services in an economy rise over a period of time.

But I remind to those foreign surveys, studies and opinions of government in which the economy of Pakistan is firming speedily and very soon target of 5% GDP would be achieved positively.



Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and all other government ministers assured many times in media to overcome poverty and providing opportunities of employment due to best policies of government.

It was said that the game changer Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC), a huge network of motor ways, schemes of metro-buses at Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan, and so many other ongoing energy and infrastructure related projects of development will change the fate of country.

I want to know why inflation is rising rapidly besides this growth and development.

Truly, terrorism is a big hurdle in the way of development, but economic mismanagement, corruption, nepotism and lack of expansion of tax net are also major issues of Pakistan’s economy.



The rich, industrialists, businessmen, big land lords and feudal are not paying tax to government.

This is the prime responsibility of any state to control inflation, poverty, unemployment, unjust and provide basic facilities of healthcare, education, water and shelter to the needy and poor people.

I urge the government to devise and make policies for the welfare of working class which is dominated the population of country.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, February 28.

