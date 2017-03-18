Who has given the masses IPP electricity at Rs 18 per unit? Who is responsible for the misery of load shedding of the masses, for the shutdown of industry, for the decline in exports, for the decline in forex earnings, for the decline in the national economy? All of this adds up to the suffering of the masses.

Who has caused a halt to the development of our water resources, caused a 40-year halt to any increase in water supply? 40 years which are on the way to becoming 55 years without us changing gear.

Enough to feed 80 million mouths has to suffice for 200 million, inflicting food-inflation and food shedding on the masses, only the privileged having three meals a day, too many having only one meal.



ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,

Lahore, February 28.

