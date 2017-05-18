Pakistan continues to make better ties with China and an improvement in US-China relationships can create great opportunities for Pakistan to develop its economy.



However, Pakistan has been a bridge for the US to China and the recent high-level engagements between the two sides were amicable.

They had proved a desire on both sides too constructively engage for a broad-based relationship.



Moreover, US and Pakistan shared interest to stabilise Afghanistan and Pakistan hopes that the new policy would defend its interest in region.

Islamabad is growing ties with Moscow as well.



The ties between two countries predict of China to play a greater role in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan where Pakistan also finds opportunities for itself.



BABA FAIZ,

Bal Nigwar, May 3.

