It is quite appropriate to write that animals, no doubt, are one of the significant section of our society.

Unfortunately, there has never been certainly true voice for animals here for a long time.

Sorry to say, these poor creatures are treated abusively and have been overloaded or mistreated.

Even, some literates raise insane objections of being worked for animals rather than human beings.



Whereas, zoo animals are also becoming victims of psychological disorders and obesity for not being provided excess space.

A couple of days ago, elephant Suzi, died of obesity at Lahore Zoo.

In this modern epoch, only zoo is not enough for animals’ survival, there should be big and open places like safari parks for them where they can get nature-like life and environment.

In short, I would like to draw kind and sympathetic attention of concerned authorities to join hands and work for animals’ rights.



SHEHARYAR NAEEM,

Lahore, May 16.

