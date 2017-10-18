Terrorism is big threat to peace in the world.

It breeds when extremism gets sponsorship.

A similar kind of situation was common in Pakistan before Zarb-e-Azb & Rud-ul-Fasad NAP against terrorists.

It reached the height of terrorism on October 18th, 2007, when PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto was holding her homecoming rally.

The caravan of democracy in Karachi was attacked by bomb and resulted in high number of causalities with approximately 160 dead and more than 500 injured.

It was a heinous crime and should be universally denounced.



Later on December 27th, 2007 Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was again targeted and ultimately embraced martyrdom by a bullet attack at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi.

Today 10 years have passed but the political leadership, particularly PPP, is always under threat by terrorists.

Why is PPP mostly singled out for such attacks?

When she was alive, Benazir declared terrorist attacks to be attacks on democracy and the political process.

She not only wanted to continue war against terrorism but also intensify it.



Ten years ago upon arrival at Karachi Airport she said after a long exile, she said, “I feel very very emotional coming back to my country.

I have dreamt of this day for so many months and years.

I counted the hours, I counted the minutes and seconds just to see my land, to see the grass and to see the sky”.

But she was killed and silenced by those who wanted to perpetuate national slavery.

Here are few words from her last speech: “I put my life in danger and came here because I feel that my country in danger”.



Benazir Bhutto was a mother, a wife, a leader, a daughter, a sister who sacrificed her life for the cause of democracy so that children of the country and future generations can live life peacefully in a democratic state.



A jalsa is to be held in Hyderabad on October 18th this year led by Benzair Bhutto’s son Bilawal and it will prove to be massive and hopefully it will make history.



HUMERA ALWANI,

Thatta, October 13.

