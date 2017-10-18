With the start of new session in schools, private schools have raised the fees of students to an exponentially high level which has made it difficult for parents to pay the fees.

Just yesterday a huge crowd was protesting against the increased fee structures outside a private school in Lahore but the school administration didn’t pay any heed to it instead asked the parents to shift their children to another school if they could not pay the fee.

Without having a check and balance over them, private schools have taken parents as ATMs and are extracting as much money as possible from the parents.

A man belonging to middle class cannot afford to send his children to a private school for high quality education now.

The Education Department has maintained silence over this issue and is not taking any action to stop this illegal increase in the fees - they must now.



HADIQA MAHBOOB ,

Lahore, October 14.

