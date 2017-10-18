Shikarpur Civil Hospital is lacking required facilities for patients, including basic ones for emergency cases.

There is also dearth of male and female specialist doctors.

The present number of doctors don’t have an adequate know-how regarding a disease to properly treat patients who turn up before the said doctors from distant villages and areas.



It has also been observed that the present number of doctors is examining the patients cursorily and perfunctorily, as a consequence, the poor patients keep attending the hospital before the doctors from months to years.



It is, ergo, implored on behalf of the poor patients that the appointments of the specialist doctors, both male and female, be made together with constituting vigilance teams to conduct unannounced visits at hospitals about the presence of doctors and the treatment and medicines prescribed and provided to the poor patients.



ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, October 14.

