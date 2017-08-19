Balgatar is deemed to be a massive village near the Panjgur district where circumstances are not up to the mark from some years.

The village remains deprived of basic rights like health, education and other facilities like drinking water, fresh vegetables and fruits.

The villagers are encountering many hardships when they attempt to highlight their presence in Panjgur or nearby Turbat city to attain classes in institutions for studying and to hospitals for the treatment.

So, I request the concerned authorities to provide the villagers the basic rights of theirs and solve the problems at the earliest.



EISIYAAN HAIDER,

Turbat, August 4.

