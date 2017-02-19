Two senior police officers along with 13 others lost their lives and 80 have been reported to be wounded, leaving some with potential lifelong disabilities.

Who is responsible for this sad incident? Is it not the government’s prime responsibility to protect the lives and properties of citizens? Those who are in opposition alleged that PML-N’s main vote bank is the religious trader class who are against the modernisation of Pakistan.



They are responsible for sectarianism.

It was during the first PML-N government in Punjab when SSP was given a free hand to kill Shia and other minorities.

CM Punjab is the only CM who has not implemented NAP.

It is high time that the CM stops prioritising his personal ego and allows the Rangers to conduct an operation regarding terrorism clean-up in Punjab.



ENGR.

S.

T.

HUSSAIN,

Lahore, February 13.

