Balochistan is the biggest and poorest province of Pakistan.

People are facing a lot more obstacles due to the absence of facilities.

However, day by day, the government is providing different modern facilities to other provinces like Punjab, KPK and Sindh but Balochistan remains neglected.

Recently, on January 24, 2017, the PM of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, has given a metro bus to the people of Multan and in February 2013, he had started the service of the metro bus in Lahore and in June 2015, in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Therefore, I request to the PM of Pakistan to provide and start the metro bus service in Baluchistan as soon as possible.



SANA PENDAG,

Kech, January 27.

