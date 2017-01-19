Water is life, and without it no one can survive.

Unfortunately, the situation of drinking water is very bad in Balochistan.

It is estimated that less than 15 percent of the population is receiving pure water and more than 85 percent of drinking water is full of bacteria.

According to a research carried out, every second four children are dying in across the world due to water related diseases.

In Balochistan the children continue to die and it is estimated that future generations will also follow their fate.

The diseases caused due to the polluted drinking water in Balochistan are diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, typhoid, infection and intestinal worms.

Mostly the people of Balochistan live in extreme poverty, so they cannot afford to treat them to be protected from these diseases and fail to survive.

I request the current government of Balochistan to provide access to adequate water, and protect the lives of the poor citizens of Balochistan.



SANA BALOCH,

Turbat, December 11.

