The US President Donald Trump issued an executive order, banning people from seven Muslim majority countries from entering America.

This act has created fixing feelings in the world.

Though there are some who have tried to give a rational explanation for this order, such steps will create problems.

Facets like culture and knowledge will be used on the back burner.



The US is described as ‘milk and honey’.

It common for many to many international residents to go there and start a new life.

Hence imagine the conditions of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Imagine what people living there would feel like.

They had perhaps wanted to escape the life they are currently living, but with this order they are forced to stay.



When it comes to knowledge and culture, there should be no restrictions.

Knowledge can be present anywhere in the world.

My university was located in Thiruchendur, Tuticorin in the district of Tamil Nadu, India.

The Alma had helped in establishing strong foundations for my career and education.

The same thing is happening in other schools and colleges in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil,, Marthandam and Kaliayakkavilai.

All these educational facilities are creating exceptionally talented students.

The talented people in the country are being offered jobs abroad.

This is a problem for their home countries.



The question remains - what if another executive order restricts these people too?

Such chauvinistic steps will surely attract backlash from other countries and the public.

The countries today are in dire need of strong workforce and knowledge.

Hence it’s only wise to utilize/tap the great knowledge available in the world.

Yes, the safety of the motherland should be high on the agenda but this should also be considered.



P.

SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai, June 30.

