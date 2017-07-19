In the holy month of Ramadan, old trends and activities reimbursed in Karachi.

These trends used to be considered as leisure and time killing activities while fasting, particularly with the youth.

The most famous one amongst them is ‘kite flying’ or in other words ‘life flying’- what is deadly.

The problem arises in the densely populated areas of Karachi.

It is the cause of multiple road accidents.

The practice of kite flying should be carefully monitored in centrally and densely populated areas by the concerned authorities.

Who knew a thin piece of string would cause such problems?

Flying kites seems to be safe and fun, when in fact it is the complete opposite.

The victim does expect the trouble.

Accidents do not happen because they are planned willingly but due to extreme carelessness.

This is the same case in the ‘Basant festival’.

The intention of hurting people was not deliberate.

This was once an annual festival but due, to the number of people injures and death it was banned.



But it’s still practiced in Ramadan and people are still as careless as ever.

They’ve clearly chosen to ignore the dark side of kite flying and hence the authorities are the only ones who can do something.



Though individuals can try to spread awareness, one can also protect themselves.

They can take precautionary measures while riding motorbikes (wearing protective gear) and try to avoid areas where it’s practiced.

It is every citizen’s responsibility to help each other and in the holy month, try not to indulge in these activities.



TANZEEL MOHAMMAD,

Karachi, June 26.

