CNN Television showed ghastly view of death throes of children in atrocities committed in Syria by the government of Assad.

Such views are intolerable and led the President of USA to fire 59 missiles on the airport used for flying aircraft carrying lethal cargo.

Such scenes could not disappear from public view unless the perpetrators are bought to book like Saddam who killed 5000 humans of kurds some time ago.

USA ought to forcibly remove Mr.

Assad from the Presidency of Syria as he is accused of war crimes like gassing the people of his country.



DR.

MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, June 2.

