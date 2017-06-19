We have been living in a society where overwhelming majority is poor and a very sizable part of population live below the poverty line fixed by our so-called Economists under dictation of foreign lenders which is an income of two dollar a day.

Now one can imagine the life of a family with earning of two dollar a day and still it is counted among the poor families and not among the families living below the poverty line to which they would qualify when fail to earn even two dollar a day.

Let us leave debate on the income and poverty aside, and take an account of other basic needs envisaged in the constitution.

We would quickly come to witness the whole society is without potable drinking water, education and healthcare facilities.

The clean environment and pollution-free air atmosphere is a luxury far beyond the dream of a common men in the society.

There are myriad deprivations and other evils prevailing in the society, these deprivations are getting deeper and deeper for hardly the ruling elite has any concern even to take note of them seriously what to say about their addressing.

The evils those have afflicted to our society for decades are equally graver from defacing the women to deciding the faith of life of young girls through pre-age jirga system.

There are other countless issues being confronted by the denizens on daily basis, these issues are highlighted in these newspapers routinely hence repeating them does not sound bit appropriate.



However, the situation that is more perturbing and worth highlighting is that in any civilized society it must be a responsibility of a responsible media to debate upon the deprivations of common men and atrocities being carried out in the society but unfortunately here the situation is reverse the whole so called free media is seen busy in raising the cause of handful elite and especially ruling elite, who maneuvered to secure power through ill gotten money right from 7 pm to late night on every t.

v channel with frequent repetitions to the agony of deprived segments of the society.

These channels and their so called experts were morally required to raise the issues of common men, their deprivations, the atrocities being carried against marginalized and weak people; these channels were morally required to expose the failures of state institutions in carrying out their responsibilities in accordance with rule of the land; these channels were supposed to pressurize the ruling lot to address the deprivations and sufferings of oppressed class; the media was supposed to remind the ruling lot of their shortcomings and falling back from the electioneering commitments with their voters.



Unfortunately, the whole media is busy in discussing the affairs of ruling elite and projecting or defaming the powerful state institutions in one way or other way, they appear to be thoroughly indifferent to the plight of common men and their issues.

The approaches of media to the latter suggest that they hardly feel a responsibility or an answerability to the common citizens for their actions and deeds, rather their objective is to project the cause of handful ruling elite in one fashion or another.

Let us still hope that a saner thinking would ultimately prevail in the media to bring itself towards the deprivations of common citizens rather than indulging with the luxuries of elites.



ABDUL SAMAD CHANNA,

Karachi, June 1.

