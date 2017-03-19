Pakistan is the sixth-most populous country with a population exceeding 200 million people.

Growth rate is 2% which is very high.

The population of Pakistan is increasing alarmingly as said by Thomas Robert Malthus; human population grow exponentially (i.

e.

doubling with each cycle) while food production grows at an arithmetic rate (i.

e.

by the repeated addition of a uniform increment in each uniform interval of time).



Population of country is shifting/migrating towards big cities ie Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi etc.

for the better facilities of life.

There are many reasons for shifting but most of them are Education, Medical and employment facilities.



It is the responsibility of government to build herself or urge to private investors to invest in rural areas.

If jobs will not be provided here then obviously workers will shift in cities where already population has been increased.

This shifting is creating problems for residents of cities.

Rush of cars and traffic jams are the daily routine in these cities because population has been increased heavily.



Due to shifting of such families, Burden on cities is increasing day by day sharply.

So if government to decrease/minimise this burden, it should build universities in rural areas.

When they will get college or university near their houses, they will not come here for education.



I requested to government that please make new cities near to big cities for decreasing the burden of population.

It is creating problems for the residents of cities.

Population of big cities is increasing alarmingly so it should be controlled it.

So government should build new cities or give facilities to existing cities of rural areas which they have no.

The government should start new industrial zones in such areas and for this purpose government can decrease the taxes on installing new plant here.

The government can urge private investors to build new factories and industry there by giving incentives and security.



The government should build new hospitals there.

If already there is hospital then increase and check the performance of doctors and other staff properly.

Modern machinery should be provided in these hospitals.

If it happened then no patient will come here.



SADI AWAN,

Lahore, February 20.

