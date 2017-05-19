China is Pakistan’s all-weather friend and a key partner in Pakistan’s economic development and infrastructure.

China is contributing in Pakistan’s major economic sectors by introducing the projects like CPEC.

But, Pakistan has also its geo-strategic importance which can boost further roots for China in order to expand Chinese investment in the region.

Hence, China wants to play the role of a mediator between India and Pakistan’s unresolved issue of Kashmir.



Rationally, there should be impression of welcome from both sides but seems not to be so as India has rejected the offer.

However, Pakistan shows its interest in resolving the Kashmir issue according to China’s offer because it will open the doors of peace and prosperity in the region.



ASAD KHUHAWAR,

Karachi, May 3.

