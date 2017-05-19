Malnutrition is a huge problem in Balochistan, exhibiting immense influence on children health.

According to the survey, 16.

2pc of children were victim of malnutrition, 52pc suffering from stunting and 40pc were under weight.

It seems that this multidimensional disease is rising among children.



Despite this, Balochistan needs more funds to enhance children health development.

Therefore, federal and provincial government should put great emphasis on this burning issue.



LIQUAT BALOCH,

Balochistan, May 3.

