Unemployment is one of the major issues of Pakistan.

Unemployment level is increasing day by day.

Almost 5.

3 million people are unemployed as of now.

People who don’t get government jobs have to work as farmers, tailors, labourers.

Almost 12.

5 percent are working as labourers.

Due to unemployment the people are suffering a lot and there is more poverty every day.



I request to the government to provide jobs to the citizen of its country.



ASMA M.

ASLAM,

Balochistan, October 14.