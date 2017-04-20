I would like to spare some words about government hospitals. Hospitals are those specific areas where health is looked after. But we have to cater to the mandatory requirements of a hospital, such as rules of administration. The mannerisms of doctors, the equipment, proper placement rooms, areas for waiting and an equal laws for whole patients are all important. When we think of government hospitals they are totally at a great deficiency of these basic needs.

If we take an example of the hospitals in Karachi, then a complete view of disgrace can be seen easily from the infrastructure till the entire medical stuff. The hospitals in Karachi are in poor shape, patients are kept as if they are cattle, no proper visits by doctors, no pure water, no facility for an emergency, and most importantly no hygienic conditions exist to make hospitals function properly.

FAISAL HASSAN,

Karachi, April 2.