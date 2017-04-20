No political party has the right to claim ruling the country if it can’t appoint Vice Chancellors and Judges of Superior Courts on merit and persons with established integrity.



The KPK Government constituted a high powered Search Committee of reputed, experienced and relevant persons for appointment of VC’s on a merit.

The selections were made during the interviews on March 13 and 14, 2017 and recommendations were submitted to the Chief Minister, immediately.



It is not understandable why the case of such an importance is being delayed and more than half of the KPK public universities are run without regular Vice Chancellors.

Uncertainty in institutions of higher learning could be highly damaging.



If there is no cogent reason against the merit, the case should not be further delayed and the unnecessary rumours such as political deals, personal choices and making deals with the aspirants shall be avoided.



PROF.

DR.

M.

ASRAR KHATTAK,

Peshawar, March 30.

