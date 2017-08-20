In today’s developing world, the relationship between China and Russia has ignited the flame of new world order.

Such a strategic relation has triggered US imperialism with Washington trying to dismantle the relations relation between the two.



To form a new world order, China has initiated the most significant economic projects, including One-Belt, One-Road initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Similarly the Eurasian Economic Union project is one of Russia’s biggest economic deals.

With the completion of these projects, the world will enter a new world order with China and Russia at its top.



AEMON JAWAID,

Karachi, August 6.

