Another spin of the bottle is here! But this time it’s not about truth and dare but only the ‘dare’.

Dare to shun the convenience of the common man.

Straight away, the spreading of the ban of the digital mode of ordering a cab, Careem or Uber, was done to eliminate the ease and comfort of citizens.

We respect the rules and mean to follow them so our higher authorities have a power and the right to give a kind of notice or a warning of getting all the vehicles registered with other legal obligations, but giving a strict final verdict is not fair.

If they think abolishing the services is their only wish, then I request them to please ponder the gap that exists in our routine public transportation which ultimately made citizens to feel services offered by Careem and Uber to be their safest option and then I hope you can find some lenient plan about banning them.



HADIQA AMIN,

Karachi, February 1.

