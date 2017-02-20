Last week may be termed as mourning week, as 6 incidents of terrorism have taken away the lives of at least one hundred people.

The carnage of Sehwan Sharif on February 19, is the deadliest one after Lahore blast on February 13.

The recurring incidents of terrorism are a wakeup call for the government and the security agencies.

There are many threats the security agencies have received from the militants.

What is most important to be proactive and vigilance of not only security agencies but of citizens too because these terrorists roam around and succeed in their targets without being noticed.

Though there is a long way to achieve absolute peace and security but we need not to disappoint and depress for the enemy only wants to terrorise us.

We need to be more determined and more resolute to defeat the enemy.



NAZIA JABEEN,

Lahore, February 19.

