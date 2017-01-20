The war in Syria is displaying its horrifying consequences.

Thousands of innocent Muslims are being killed on a daily basis.

In such circumstances I request the Pakistani government officials to be the ambassadors of peace for the Muslim world on behalf of the people of Pakistan.



Pakistan has a bright history of peace-making amongst the Muslim world and I request the authorities to start a negotiation with the heads of other countries for stopping this bloodshed of Muslims.

Pakistan as a peace loving country should take an initiative to promote peace in the world at the earliest.



Dr MARIAM IQBAL,

Karachi, December 16.

