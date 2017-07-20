Those dignitaries who have held important meetings are being constantly publicised by their sectaries.

They are using social media to show the public they’re performing their daily official duties.

They’re acting as if people do not know that – like when the advertisements promote soap products!

The constant reporting, seems to make people more curious and they start to believe there is a bigger picture.

Excessive publicity also makes them look desperate and cheap.



Will the respected readers please share their views on this subject?

M.

AKRAM NIAZI,

Rawalpindi, June 26.

