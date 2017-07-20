Balochistan, the most neglected and undeveloped province of Pakistan.

Ironically it is the largest reserves of natural resources.



Unfortunately, its citizens have been confronting countless issues for a long time.

These include; energy crisis, water shortages, unemployment, illiteracy, poverty and security threats.

Still the government hasn’t done anything to improve the situation.

Basic needs of the Balochi people were ignored in developing the provincial budget for 2017-18.

The province requires more funds in the social sector, which includes education and healthcare.

The only way of digging up natural resources, is to first improve the conditions of the area.



MANNAN SAMAD,

Makran, July 1.

