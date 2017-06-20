The great French Marshall Lyautey once asked his gardener to plant a tree.

The gardener objected that the tree was slow growing and would not reach maturity for 100 years.

The Marshall replied, “In that case, there is no time to lose…… plant it this afternoon”.

This is a best example of long term vision by a leader.

Foresight is the ability to predict, or the action of predicting, what will happen or what is needed in the future.

The visionary leaders always guide the nation at right time by analysing present contingencies across time, and at the desired future state.



The founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great visionary leader who did countless struggle for making an independent state and separate homeland for Muslims through democratic way.

For seventy years, the nation of Pakistan has been in search of leader having long term vision.

After the demise of Jinnah in the early years of independence, the nation has been facing most fraudulent, dishonest and corrupt leaders in the shape of military dictators, and autocratic civilians.

The rulers have promoted culture of status-quo, nepotism and corruption in every department of state to strengthen their rule.



Fall of Dhaka in 1971 and US unilateral military action in Abbottabad in 2011 were nasty instances of shame and degradation.

The panama leaks and Dawn leaks are fresh cases of embarrassment for present regimes rulers.

The masses are still in search of truth and willing to know the reality hidden in the reports of Hamood-ur-Rehman and Abbottabad commissions which are not being published.

There is dire need for trustworthy leader in Pakistan which leads the nation with moral, courage, dignity and self-esteem.



ENGR.

MANSOOR AHMED,

Faisalabad, June 2.

