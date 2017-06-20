Recently, the president of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said that Pakistan is in isolation but an isolated Pakistan is not favour of Afghanistan.

Moreover, Ashraf Ghani made these explanations during a meeting with local tribal elders of southern Kandahar province on a Friday evening.

Reportedly, in an agency news Ghani’s government discussed with two important announcements.

Among of them, the first one about US forces in Afghanistan, it said at least 750 militants joined with the chapter and the Islamic state of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Furthermore, ISIS Khurasan were killed in a past two half months in Afghanistan.



ADNAN DOST,

Turbat, June 2.

