It is seen that roads in Lahore are often dug up and left as such, while the contractor receives money for digging but it is misappropriated by him in collusion with government officers. This corruption is rarely noticed that then perpetuates in most government projects. It is time that serious notice is taken of the subject in the interest of the citizens travelling on these unrepaired roads. The officers dealing with the subject ought to be careful in the future. Until the anti-corruption department does not take notice this malpractice will continue.

DR. MUHAMMAD YAQOOB BHATTI,

Lahore, March 10.