Individuals that visit the OPD 14 of Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT), near Civil Hospital, Karachi for treatment have complained that sanitary conditions of the of the facility is in very bad shape.

Particularly the lavatories that have becomes difficult to utilize.



I request the SIUT Management to address the grievances of the visitors of OPD 14 at the earliest.



M.

K.

SIAL,

Karachi, March 10.