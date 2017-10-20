14th October, 2017 marked the 135th birthday of the oldest and the largest university of Pakistan, University of the Punjab.

Established in 1882 by the British Raj, the university is a prestigious institute with a very rich heritage.

It is an internationally recognised university offering the best degree programmes with 13 faculties, 10 constituent colleges, 73 departments, and 614 affiliated colleges .

During its 135 years, the university has made tremendous progress in almost every field of study and its students and the faculty have brought countless laurels to it.

From producing scientists to writers, well-known journalists to successful entrepreneurs and business men to psychologists and researchers, the university remains undoubtedly the best option for students.

It has purpose built state of the art campuses and sub-campuses built in Punjab.

Congratulations to all the students, faculty members, administration and the alumni of the University.



HADIQA MAHBOOB,

Lahore, October 15.

