Visually impaired people blocked the Metro Bus service corridor more than ten hours in protest for non-regularisation of their jobs.

They gathered at Kalma Chowk and blocked the road in order to gain the attention of provisional government for regularisation of their jobs.

The salary of the protesters was given after two months and so they are compelled to protest against this.



It is my humble request to the government to take actions regarding this problem.



IQRA LAL BAKSH,

Balochistan, October 14.

