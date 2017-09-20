Sir breeding of Chikungunya has been spreading all over Karachi and most of the people have been infected by this virus in the city.

The symptoms of this virus are fever, pain in joints and muscles, headache and Rashes.

The main reason of rapid breeding of the Chikungunya was the rain in Karachi.

Because of the rain, in most of the places the rain water remains, and those areas are providing this virus a safe haven for breeding and on the other hand the vaccines for treatment are not available in Karachi’s hospitals.

Therefore it is requested to the authorities, that wherever the rain water remains accumulated, those areas should be drained immediately to stop this virus from spreading and to save the precious lives.



JABIR RASHEED,

Karachi, September 10.

