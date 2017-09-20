Mostly it has been observed that an educated person makes a society peaceful and instills peace, but unfortunately in Pakistan, the situation differs.

Here the educated person happens to be a terrorist, robber and corrupted politicians.

Recently, in Karachi, terrorist were shouted by police where a student of university of Karachi, Abdul Kareem Nisar was part of the Al-Qaida group.

This possibility is not limited to Karachi rather all over Pakistan.

According to officials, youngsters are most vulnerable and can easily be manipulated by trainers who can brainwash them, to achieve the expensive heaven by sacrificing of any life.

No one can get into heaven by killing innocent people.

The government of Pakistan must stop these kinds of happenings in order to save innocent people in Pakistan.



GM BALOCH,

Balochistan, September 10.

