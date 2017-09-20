One of the items on the agenda of the recently held CCI meeting was the supply of an additional 500 million gallons per day to Karachi, from the Kotri barrage on the Indus River.

Did the minister for water resources advise that he taught the members that the ever increasing demand cannot be met without a corresponding increase in the supply first? Did CM Sindh show any awareness at all, over the fact that it is imperative we take the important step of increasing supply by storing surplus flood waters?

Of course we will never know if any of this happened because no newspaper editor thought it fit to investigate the matter to keep the readers informed on important issues.



ENGR KHURSHID ANWER,

Lahore, September 10.

