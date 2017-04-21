Bilawal Zardari Bhutto must make a choice between political legacies of his late grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto or that of his father Asif Ali Zardari and his aunts.

There is nothing in common between policies and objectives of ZAB and Bilawal’s father.

They are poles apart.



If the letter and spirit of 1973 Constitution is to be followed there is no room in politics for likes of Dr Asim who holds a foreign nationality, or for Rahman Malik, Sharjeel and their likes who carry a baggage of loads of corruption, split loyalties and betrayal.

He should walk down the streets of Larkana and see for himself damage inflicted upon this town, which ZAB claimed to be his home.

Whatever that is left of the PPP vote bank in Punjab or Sindh is the diminishing constituency which ZAB once nurtured and by virtue of which he ruled hearts and minds of people.



ANEELA CHANDIO,

Sukkur, April 1.

